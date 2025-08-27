Dayton could install 64 speed, 17 red light camera systems

The city earlier this year had automated speed camera trailers in 11 school zones and several other locations, but this news outlet reported that the city was looking at expanding its traffic camera program to new locations. City documents noted that there are 18 school zones across the city that do not have speed-detection cameras.

The proposed contract with Modaxo would run through the end of 2030. The contract says the red light and speed cameras would be installed at sites selected by the city.

The city issued more than 140,500 citations last year for alleged traffic violations that were recorded on camera.

Automated traffic cameras have been controversial, and some community members have been highly critical of their use.

State lawmakers imposed restrictions on automated traffic cameras. State law reduces local government fund allocations to cities that collect fines from the devices.

However, the state returns fine revenues that are collected from traffic violations that happen in school zones.

Dayton’s current photo enforcement locations are: