Dayton could install 64 speed, 17 red light camera systems

Dayton is considering installing 64 or more permanent speed camera systems and 17 red light camera systems, which would be a significant expansion of its current network of automated traffic cameras.
The Dayton Police Department has asked the city commission to approve a $5.5 million contract with Modaxo Traffic Management USA Inc. for the program. City officials say automated traffic cameras improve roadway safety and reduce traffic violations and offenses.
The city earlier this year had automated speed camera trailers in 11 school zones and several other locations, but this news outlet reported that the city was looking at expanding its traffic camera program to new locations. City documents noted that there are 18 school zones across the city that do not have speed-detection cameras.
The proposed contract with Modaxo would run through the end of 2030. The contract says the red light and speed cameras would be installed at sites selected by the city.
The city issued more than 140,500 citations last year for alleged traffic violations that were recorded on camera.
Automated traffic cameras have been controversial, and some community members have been highly critical of their use.
State lawmakers imposed restrictions on automated traffic cameras. State law reduces local government fund allocations to cities that collect fines from the devices.
However, the state returns fine revenues that are collected from traffic violations that happen in school zones.
Dayton’s current photo enforcement locations are:
- 3400 block of Hoover Ave.
- 600 block of Salem Ave. (School Zone: Richard Allen)
- 2600 Wayne Ave. (School Zone: Belmont)
- 900 block of Wilmington Ave. (School Zone: Horace Mann)
- 1900 & 2000 blocks of W. Third St. (School Zone: Roosevelt)
- 2200 block of S. Smithville Rd. (School Zone: Immaculate Conception)
- 1313 E. Fifth St. (School Zone: Stivers)
- 2700 block of Germantown St. (School Zone: Wogaman)
- 1000 block of W. Hillcrest Ave. (School Zone: Fairview)
- 1300 block of Huffman Ave. (School Zone: Wright Brothers)
- 1401 Leo St. (School Zone: Kiser)
- 2100 Stanley Ave. (Near the bridge over railroad tracks)
- 100 W. Fairview Ave. (School Zone: EJ Brown)
- 4401 Free Pike (School Zone: Belle Haven)
