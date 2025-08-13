Dayton couple brews up Road Runner mobile espresso bar

Credit: Contributed Photo Credit: Contributed Photo

With a nudge from his wife, Kay, they officially launched the mobile espresso bar in May.

“My background is in events, so there have been times where I’ve needed to hire a coffee vendor,” Kay said. “I just couldn’t find what I was really looking for.”

What to expect

Road Runner brings the cafe experience to events around the Dayton region.

“We can like play music, bring a mini cafe with us or like really make it more experiential depending on what we’re being asked to come out to,” Kay said.

Guests can expect drip coffee, espresso, cortados, cappuccinos, lattes, mochas and cold brew with house made syrups such as vanilla, chocolate, honey and lavender.

Credit: Contributed Photo Credit: Contributed Photo

They use Pettibone Coffee as their local roaster and FireFern Premium Tea as their tea partner.

Teas available include Black Dragon hot tea, Peach Bellini iced tea, matcha lattes and chai lattes.

“We’re there to serve great quality coffee,” Adam said.

“It’s going to be an approachable and great experience for all of your guests,” Kay said. “Your coffee snob is going to be over the moon... but then if there’s also someone who comes up and they don’t drink coffee or they don’t know what to order... Adam’s going to find something that they like too.”

Road Runner is family friendly and offers hot chocolate cups for kids.

Credit: Contributed Photo Credit: Contributed Photo

Combining talents

“One of our favorite parts of this whole process has been how our network has stepped up,” Kay said. “This is all just like a culmination of our community — artists, creatives and coffee people in our life.

Blonde Ghost completed the branding and website for Road Runner. OHUSA designed and built the cart.

The couple, who have been married over 10 years, are combining their talents with Road Runner.

“Working with us — it’s going to be a really positive experience because we’re going to be communicative and professional,“ Kay said. ”We take pride in our setup and fine tuning all the little logistics to make sure that the guest wait time is low and that guests are getting the drink that they want.”

They’re looking forward to working with clients and tailoring the packages to their specific event needs by offering preordering, a self-serve station, etc.

An event with around 50 people and an open bar costs around $400. Road Runner can also charge a set-up free with guests paying $5-$6 for a drink.

Meet the owners

Prior to starting Road Runner, Adam had been the operations manager at Warehouse 4. From working in the kitchen to focusing on the coffee program, Adam’s career spanned 10 years.

“I like the instant gratification of creating something and making somebody happy and just improving their day,” Adam said. “It sounds so cheesy and hokey, but that’s it. It’s a simple way to feel fulfilled, and it’s something I’ve just always done.”

Adam started working in the coffee industry at 18 years old at the Starbucks in the Huber Heights Kroger.

“Before that even, my friends and I would drive to Columbus just to go to a cafe,” Adam said.

Kay does not have experience in the coffee industry, but her talents focus on the events side of things.

She is the executive liaison and events director for the Miami Valley School where she supports all major events at the school including organizing community events for families.

“I think it adds a wow factor to the event. It’s really unique,” Kay said. “What we offer is something that your average caterer can’t. Bringing that cafe experience to them, I think, is memorable for the guest.”

MORE DETAILS

Road Runner is in the process of getting approval to join more public events. The mobile espresso bar is available for private events.

For more information, visit roadrunnercart.com. To find out where they will be next, visit the cart’s Instagram page (@roadrunner.cart).