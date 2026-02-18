Dayton couple gets utility relief after months-long delay

The man and his wife had applied for assistance on Sept. 6, 2025 and had not received a response from the application. He reported calling the agency several times to learn the status of his application, however telephone calls were not returned.

The Ombudsman contacted the director of the Utility Assistance program and learned that the couple’s application had been processed in mid-December. They checked with the utility companies, and both have received the couple’s application.

All was now settled for the couple to receive assistance in paying their utility bills. The Ombudsman contacted the couple to confirm that their matter was resolved and to confirm that no more assistance was needed at this time.

The ombudsman column is a production of the Joint Office of Citizens’ Complaints. It summarizes selected problems that citizens have had with government services, schools and nursing homes in the Dayton area.

