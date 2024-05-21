BreakingNews
Dayton CVB changes name to Destination Dayton, marking 30th anniversary

Dayton CVB changes name to Destination Dayton, marking 30th anniversary

Local News
By and
46 minutes ago
X

Dayton Convention & Visitors Bureau has changed its name to Destination Dayton in celebration of its 30th anniversary.

Organizational leaders say the name better reflects its goal of advocating for destination development in the Dayton area, as well as courting and marketing events from across the country to host them here.

“Our role as an organization is to be the destination marketing organization for Dayton and Montgomery County. So we felt Destination Dayton truly does say who we are and what we represent,” said Jacquie Powell, president and CEO.

The bureau’s board of trustees went through a process of “doing some strategic planning,” she said.

“For us, this is a big effort,” Powell said. “This is our 30th anniversary of being in business as the Dayton and Montgomery County’s destination marketing organization.”

Over the 30 years of the agency’s existence, Destination Dayton’s scope of work has changed, including expanding marketing efforts, and providing “outstanding and complimentary” event planning and managing services to organizers once they arrive, Powell said.

Additionally, Dayton’s attractions, including Carillon Park, the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, and numerous independent restaurants, venues, and sports facilities have grown dramatically, including the Dayton Convention Center, which is in the middle of a $45 million renovation and expansion.

The Dayton region has more to offer local residents as well.

“What we hear quite often from people is ‘Oh, I never knew that was here,” Powell said. “We have people who live here that haven’t discovered all of the unexpected that’s here in our community.”

Credit: JIM NOELKER

Credit: JIM NOELKER

ExploreWGI World Championships ‘wonderful opportunity’ to introduce tens of thousands to Dayton area

In 2021, the most recent data available, travel, tourism and conventions generated $2.4 billion in total economic impact in Dayton and Montgomery County, including indirect impacts, and generated $332 million in related tax revenue.

The tourism industry also supports more than 22,000 Dayton area jobs.

The bureau honored five event planners at its its annual National Travel & Tourism Week Celebration who contributed to the local economy by bringing events to Dayton and Montgomery County last year, events that generated nearly $4.3 million in direct spending. Those individuals are:

· Sal Barberi, 2023 Oldsmobile Club of America National Meet

· Jesse Rentfrow, 2023 Travel Baseball Rankings (TBR) Elite World Series

· Amy Spowart, National Aeronautic Association & Fédération Aéronautique Internationale General Conference 2023

· Doug Ute, 2023 Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) Girls & Boys State Basketball Championships

· Christie White, American Legion Department of Ohio 2023 Convention

In Other News
1
Lebanon school board member resigns citing policy, curriculum issues
2
Huber Heights manager Dzik pleads not guilty to OVI; no discipline from...
3
Emergency response training to take place in Beavercreek today
4
New Rustic & Rooted store in Englewood offers home decor, hand-crafted...
5
More than 30 wines to be poured at Joui event Wednesday in Dayton

About the Authors

Follow London Bishop on twitter
Follow Thomas Gnau on facebookFollow Thomas Gnau on twitter
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top