Dayton Daily ‘First Report Blend’ generates 2,500 meals for those in need

Lee Lauren Truesdale, Chief Development Officer, says a donation of any size helps them in the mission of eliminating hunger and its root causes across Montgomery. Greene and Preble counties

“This donation alone will provide over 2,500 meals for our residents and those we serve,” Truesdale said.

Dan Clayton, owner of Twisted River Coffee Roasters said he enjoys using his business to bring awareness about needs like hunger and food insecurity in our communities.

“This collaboration really means a lot with bringing people together and hopefully we’re doing some good for some people,” he said.

As the facilitator of the coffee collaboration, the Dayton Daily News wanted to bring value for both parties through brand awareness of a local, small business and an important nonprofit mission, said Rob Rohr, publisher of the Dayton Daily News.

“Twisted River Coffee number one it’s great coffee and it’s local coffee and number two, the Foodbank is such an important lifeline to so many people in our community,” Rohr said.