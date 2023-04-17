Dayton Daily News finalist in 15 categories for Ohio journalism awards

Best Columnist: Ray Marcano. His columns covered topics including his conversation with an admitted racist to a church’s expansion into job training.

Best Daily Sports Section: Dayton Daily News staff

Best Digital Presence: Dayton Daily News staff

Best Editorial Writer: Nick Hrkman. Writing our unsigned opinion pieces, he covered topics including the mess of the state redistricting process and the need for civility with our teachers.

Best Feature Photo: Jim Noelker for his photo, the first in this photo gallery, of the funeral for World War II veteran James “Pee Wee” Martin

Best Headline Writer: Bob Underwood and Sean McClelland

Best Illustration or Informational Graphic: Mark Freistedt and Alexis Larsen. Freistedt produced a graphic about COVID-10 vaccination rates by ZIP code, and Larsen’s graphic was titled, “Where do PFAS in water come from?”

Best News Photo: Jim Noelker for his photo of Tipp City tornado aftermath.

Best Public Service: Investigation into childhood vaccination rates, which showed that rates dropped at area schools during the pandemic and moral or religious exemptions also increased in area schools.

Best Special Sports Section: Cincinnati Bengals Super Bowl special section in January 2022

Best Sports Columnist: Tom Archdeacon, who covered stories including Ukraine native Vitaly Potapenko’s views on the Russia-Ukraine war and how a fireworks accident changed the life of a local athlete.

Best Sports Feature Writer: Tom Archdeacon. His features included the tale of a bodybuilder fighting a vision condition on his path to the Mr. America contest and the story of a former Belmont soccer player who went from refugee camp to Dayton police officer.

Best Sports Writer: Tom Archdeacon, whose stories covered a former UD football player who serves as inspiration decades after his death and the sisters who shared in victory at the U.S. Senior Women’s Open played in Kettering.

Best Spot News Coverage: Coverage of June 1, 2022 shooting incident at Miami Valley Hospital in which a private security guard and the inmate who shot him were both killed.