Dayton Daily News finalist in 15 categories for Ohio journalism awards

The Dayton Daily News and its staff are finalists in 15 categories for the 2022 Ohio Associated Press Media Editors Association awards.
The awards honor Ohio journalism with more than 25 categories, including divisions for newspapers, radio and television.
“I am incredibly proud of this team,” said Ashley Bethard, Dayton Daily News editor and chief content officer. “Our journalists are some of the best in the state, covering stories that are critical to the health and strength of our communities. We’re honored to be able to carry out that mission of journalism that makes an impact on Dayton and the Miami Valley.”
The Dayton Daily News has 17 finalists the following categories:
Best Business Writer: Lynn Hulsey. Her coverage included deep dives into the impact of college degrees on wages and inflation here locally, as well as an investigation into complaints against a solar company that had operated locally.
Best Columnist: Ray Marcano. His columns covered topics including his conversation with an admitted racist to a church’s expansion into job training.
Best Daily Sports Section: Dayton Daily News staff
Best Digital Presence: Dayton Daily News staff
Best Editorial Writer: Nick Hrkman. Writing our unsigned opinion pieces, he covered topics including the mess of the state redistricting process and the need for civility with our teachers.
Best Feature Photo: Jim Noelker for his photo, the first in this photo gallery, of the funeral for World War II veteran James “Pee Wee” Martin
Best Headline Writer: Bob Underwood and Sean McClelland
Best Illustration or Informational Graphic: Mark Freistedt and Alexis Larsen. Freistedt produced a graphic about COVID-10 vaccination rates by ZIP code, and Larsen’s graphic was titled, “Where do PFAS in water come from?”
Best News Photo: Jim Noelker for his photo of Tipp City tornado aftermath.
Best Public Service: Investigation into childhood vaccination rates, which showed that rates dropped at area schools during the pandemic and moral or religious exemptions also increased in area schools.
Best Special Sports Section: Cincinnati Bengals Super Bowl special section in January 2022
Best Sports Columnist: Tom Archdeacon, who covered stories including Ukraine native Vitaly Potapenko’s views on the Russia-Ukraine war and how a fireworks accident changed the life of a local athlete.
Best Sports Feature Writer: Tom Archdeacon. His features included the tale of a bodybuilder fighting a vision condition on his path to the Mr. America contest and the story of a former Belmont soccer player who went from refugee camp to Dayton police officer.
Best Sports Writer: Tom Archdeacon, whose stories covered a former UD football player who serves as inspiration decades after his death and the sisters who shared in victory at the U.S. Senior Women’s Open played in Kettering.
Best Spot News Coverage: Coverage of June 1, 2022 shooting incident at Miami Valley Hospital in which a private security guard and the inmate who shot him were both killed.
About the Author