COVID-19 levels remain ‘high’ locally, for most of US
Dayton Daily News flies with Tora! Tora! Tora! before Dayton Air Show

Tora! Tora! Tora! pilot Miles Turner takes Dayton Daily News on a flight above Dayton

38 minutes ago

The Dayton Daily News took to the skies Friday morning with Tora! Tora! Tora! in town for the CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show.

Tora! Tora! Tora! is a living history lesson that recreates the Dec. 7, 1941, attack on Pearl Harbor with realistic explosions, fire and smoke.

The eight replica Zero fighters, Kate torpedo bombers and Val dive bomber aircraft were featured in the 1970 epic war movie “Tora! Tora! Tora!” and were donated in 1972 to the Commemorative Air Force,

Photojournalist Marshall Gorby joined pilot Miles Turner aboard the Nakajima B5N “Kate,” the standard torpedo bomber for the Imperial Japanese Navy for much of World War II.

Dayton Daily News photojournalist Marshall Gorby flies with Tora!, Tora! Tora! Air Show over Dayton Friday July, 29, 2022. The show will be featured at the Dayton Air Show this weekend.. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

Dayton Daily News photojournalist Marshall Gorby flies with Tora!, Tora! Tora! Air Show over Dayton Friday July, 29, 2022. The show will be featured at the Dayton Air Show this weekend.. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

Dayton Daily News photojournalist Marshall Gorby flies with Tora!, Tora! Tora! Air Show over Dayton Friday July, 29, 2022. The show will be featured at the Dayton Air Show this weekend.. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

“Today we’re going to go out, we’ve got four other airplanes, were going to go up and do some formation flying and let you experience the airplane,” Turner said.

Gorby said he enjoyed the flight and the views of the Dayton skyline.

