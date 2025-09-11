Dayton Daily News investigates: Nonprofit executive compensation

Nonprofit organizations serve in the public trust. Go here for more information about how and why we did our investigation. Read our findings below.

Credit: VTA Credit: VTA

CEO compensation for the area’s largest nonprofits range from $12 million at the Dayton-based health insurer CareSource to $37,887 for Caring Partnership International, a Franklin-based organization that provides medical supplies and health care services throughout the world.

These nonprofits and others increased their executive pay from 2021 to 2023 despite seeing revenue losses from 2021 to 2023, a Dayton Daily News investigation found.

CareSource CEO Erhardt Preitauer’s total compensation in 2023 exceeded $12 million, making him by far the highest-paid executive among nonprofits in the region, according to a Dayton Daily News analysis of IRS data.

This included a nearly $6.2 million bonus, spiking his compensation — from $7.9 million in 2022, including a nearly $1.3 million bonus — in a year when the Dayton-based health insurer recorded a drop in revenues of more than $1 billion.

Private educational institutions saw particularly large differences between revenue declines and compensation increases in a Dayton Daily News investigation of nonprofit leader compensation.

Wittenberg University’s former president Michael Frandsen’s salary grew 15.7% to $365,133 from 2021 to 2023 while the university’s revenues dropped 13.1%. • READ THE FULL STORY HERE

Credit: Josh Sweigart Credit: Josh Sweigart

As the Trump administration continues its goal to cut down government spending, it’s unclear what funding will or won’t be available to nonprofits over the next few years.

Federal law requires transparency of nonprofits in exchange for getting tax breaks, donations from the public and often considerable government funding. For many, that includes listing on publicly accessible tax forms how much they pay their top executives.

The Dayton Daily News this year used these records to investigate executive pay at area nonprofits. Our reporters analyzed revenues and compensation for 100 of our area’s largest nonprofits from 2021 to 2023, the most recent year for which most organizations have filed records with the IRS.

Credit: Bryant Billing Credit: Bryant Billing