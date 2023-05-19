BreakingNews
Target applies for alcohol tasting permits for Dayton area stores
X

Dayton Daily News invites subscribers to event to learn about ePaper, using digital subscription tools

Local News
54 minutes ago
Join us on June 2 -- and bring a friend!

The Dayton Daily News invites its subscribers to join the newspaper staff for a free class about using the ePaper and Dayton Daily News digital tools.

The event will be an open-door classroom, where subscribers or anyone from the community can join the Dayton Daily News staff for hands-on learning about the ePaper, email newsletters and using DaytonDailyNews.com. The class will also be an opportunity for subscribers to learn about signing in to their digital subscription account to access the online tools of their newspaper subscription.

The event will take place at the Dayton Metro Library Wilmington-Stroop branch on Friday, June 2 from 10:30 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Participants are encouraged to bring their smartphone, tablet, or laptop to follow along on their own device and get help from our team as you go. The library also has laptops available for use if you do not have your own.

An RSVP Is not required to attend the event, but those who plan to join are encouraged to respond to this RSVP form to reserve a seat at the event and to receive reminder emails about the event.

In Other News
1
More details to come today after shooting at DMAX in Moraine leaves 1...
2
Tipp City couple co-author book about military life
3
Restaurants we miss: The Barnsider was the destination for celebrating...
4
Dayton Bike Yard called ‘world-class’ addition to region’s robust...
5
NEW DETAILS: Dayton Air Show announces new access road to general...
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top