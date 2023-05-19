Dayton Daily News invites subscribers to event to learn about ePaper, using digital subscription tools

The event will be an open-door classroom, where subscribers or anyone from the community can join the Dayton Daily News staff for hands-on learning about the ePaper, email newsletters and using DaytonDailyNews.com. The class will also be an opportunity for subscribers to learn about signing in to their digital subscription account to access the online tools of their newspaper subscription.

The event will take place at the Dayton Metro Library Wilmington-Stroop branch on Friday, June 2 from 10:30 a.m. until 2 p.m.