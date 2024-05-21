Dayton Daily News newspaper printing impacted by print vendor issues

Local News
1 minute ago
X

Due to significant issues with our printing vendor, the Dayton Daily News newspaper was unable to be printed and distributed on Tuesday, May 21. The digital ePaper is available online for readers.

The issues at the printing plant were significant, and impacted several other newspapers, including several Gannett publications.

Dayton Daily News subscribers can access their ePaper with this link: epaper.daytondailynews.com.

In Other News
1
Committee fails to make program recommendations for new crisis service...
2
Huber Heights City Manager Dzik arrested for OVI; city takes no action...
3
Properties damaged, ‘major conflagration’ avoided after tires, garage...
4
Wings Fly plans to return after fire damages building: ‘We didn’t get...
5
Dayton to put new police station by Wright brothers factory, West...
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top