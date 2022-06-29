BreakingNews
Dayton City Commission says it will deprioritize enforcement of abortion laws
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Dayton de-prioritizes abortion law enforcement

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top