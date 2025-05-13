Dayton Development Coalition honors DeWines with Hobson award

The award honors regional leaders for their advocacy on behalf of the Dayton region.

Hobson was elected to Congress in 1990 to the seat vacated by Mike DeWine, who became Ohio’s lieutenant governor in early 1991, serving at the time with Gov. George Voinovich.

“Every year, the coalition presents the Dave Hobson Dayton Region Advocate Award to a leader who has been an effective, strong advocate for the region,” said Jeff Hoagland, coalition president and chief executive. “We see their work in economic development up close, but their work on behalf of children and families is what makes Ohio a place people want to call home.”

“Fran and I are incredibly honored and humbled to have been selected for the Dave Hobson Dayton Region Advocate Award,” Gov. DeWine said in a statement from the coalition. “Dave Hobson was a steadfast advocate for the Dayton region, and his dedication to serving the people in this area was unmatched. Fran and I are proud to have been his friends and to receive the award that bears his name.”

The DeWines were presented the award at the Ohio Statehouse last month, the coalition said.

The award and its recipient are typically announced during the coalition’s “Community Leader Fly-In” to Washington, D.C. each spring.

Past recipients include former Montgomery County Commissioner Debbie Lieberman, Barbara Mills, Derek Porter, Scott Sullivan, retired Air Force Gen. Lester L. Lyles and many others.

The annual fly-in trip to the nation’s capital has long been a chance for coalition leaders and allies to approach leaders in Washington, D.C., with a unified voice in lobbying and advocacy efforts.