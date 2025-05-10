Dayton Dragons introduces new mascot in celebration of 25 seasons

Blaze is a fluffy orange figure who has joined Heater, the Dayton Dragons mascot, for the team's celebration of 25 seasons during 2025. CONTRIBUTED

By Dayton Daily News
Updated 47 minutes ago
There’s a new mascot running around Day Air Ballpark who the Dayton Dragons say is “igniting the fun.”

Meet Blaze, the new fluffy orange figure who recently appeared at the stadium with veteran mascot Heater. Blaze was announced by the Dragons in a video on its Facebook page.

The team has several mascots, with the main ones being Heater and Gem, along with Wink and Roof Man. And now ... Blaze.

The Dayton Dragons baseball team Mascots Heater and Gem pose for photos with fans before a game Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

The Dragons home field is in downtown Dayton, and the team has added extra activities this year in celebration of it being Season 25.

There is new food, too: New items include a Dippin’ Dots new flavor called “Cookie Monster” and Graeter’s Ice Cream has new toppings such as Oreos, Reese’s Pieces, M&M’s, whipped cream and syrups.

ExploreMore than baseball: Dayton Dragons to celebrate 25 seasons with variety of entertainment, food all summer

Sugar-coated state fair mini-donuts are also available.

Fans will also find returning favorites such as gourmet burgers, the Smokey Stand featuring footlong brats, hot dogs and Italian sausage, Donato’s Pizza, the Philly Cheesesteak Cart, Mac & Cheese Cart, chicken tenders and fries, burrito bowls, Grippo’s chips and Bill’s Lemonade Stand.

New beverages added to concessions include Rocket Pop cocktails and frozen coffees.

“For the entire 25th season there are super fun things coming down the pipe,” said Brandy Guinaugh, executive vice president and assistant general manager of the Dragons. “One of my favorite things is that every single game, if a fan would like, we’re giving away free posters.”

Reporter Natalie Jones contributed to this report.

HOW TO GO

Tickets can be purchased at the Dragons Box Office or by calling 937-228-2287. They are also available online at daytondragons.com/tickets or via Ticketmaster charge-by-phone at 937-228-2323.

