Dayton Dragons select Stivers Chamber Choir for national anthem at opening night

The advanced choir is part of a program of approximately 100 students, most of whom have been studying music since seventh grade, according to Kelsey DeMange, choir magnet director at Stivers School for the Arts.

The advanced choir recently received a “Superior” rating in Class Double-A at the Ohio Music Education Association (OMEA) event on March 7. It was also selected as the featured choir for the entire state at the Ohio Choral Directors Association conference.

The choir performs every December at Stivers Celebrates! at the Masonic Temple.

The Dayton Daily News has served as the sponsor for the national anthem audition contest for all 26 seasons of Dragons history.

All auditions in 2026 were virtual. More than 250 performers submitted auditions in 2026. Submissions were reviewed by the Dragons panel of judges. Along with the Grand Prize Winner, Stivers Chamber Choir, 65 additional finalists from the National Anthem Tryouts will perform throughout the season before a Dragons game.