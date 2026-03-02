Dayton eyeing $2M property for city employee clinic

City officials say they want to move locations because of the continued increase in costs to pay for the clinic’s lease — the city pays roughly $150,000 annually for the space, with a 4% increase expected per year.

Dayton City Manager Shelley Dickstein said the city’s municipal clinic was the first of its kind in Ohio when it opened nearly a decade ago. Now, roughly 60% of employees engage with it for their primary medical services.

“This has truly proven to be an asset for our employees,” Dickstein told commissioners during their Wednesday meeting, where they held their first reading of the proposal to buy the space.

The clinic provides basic medical services, as well as mental health, workers’ compensation and physical therapy services, to Dayton employees and their families. All of these services are provided at a reduced cost.

Since the DOC opened in 2016, the city has spent more than $9 million on the clinic operations. City officials say the clinic has produced a huge return on investment, reporting $36.4 million in savings or avoided costs from 2016-2024. These savings are linked to future health insurance expenses and workers’ compensation-related expenses.

Dayton Human Resources Deputy Director Brent McKenzie said the DOC clinic saw 4,800 visits last year. The clinic is staffed by a doctor, a nurse, two nurse case practitioners, a physical therapist and other health care professionals. Services are offered at a reduced cost, with office visits typically ranging between $35-50.

Before the DOC opened, roughly 30% of city employees were not obtaining or using maintenance medication, McKenzie said. This means workers were foregoing medication that could prevent more complex medical conditions.

“We’re worried about keeping our employees healthy,” McKenzie said.

Dawn D. Manuel, the interim director for the city’s Department of Human Resources, in a Feb. 20 letter to the city manager, said the city should expect to see savings from the building purchase after 12 years.

The city would pay for the property with Bureau of Workers’ Compensation claim funds. These funds are directly related to workers’ compensation claims treated at the DOC, according to city documents.

The East First Street property was most recently used as a medical facility for Dayton Children’s Hospital. It’s located near Good Neighbors House and The Silos in Dayton.