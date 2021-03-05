Dayton fire crews catch arson suspect ‘actively using an accelerant’

It took Dayton police 30 minutes to apprehend the suspect — later identified as 28-year-old James Albert Dickerson Jr. — from the time fire crews arrived at 7:12 p.m. to the building at 814 Xenia Ave.

Dickerson was “actively using an accelerant to spread the fire throughout the room and refusing to evacuate the building after being ordered to do so by the fire crews,” according to an affidavit. “The defendant then left the room and got onto the roof where he continued to be disorderly and refusing to comply with orders of the fire department and police officers on scene.”