Dayton fire displaces residents and leaves at least 1 possibly injured

A house fire in Dayton on Monday night displaced residents and left at least one person possibly injured.

Crews responded to reports of a structure fire around 9 p.m. at the 1800 block of Tuttle Avenue, according to Assistant Chief Brad French at the Dayton Fire Department.

He said crews found heavy fire conditions at the rear the house. Multiple hose lines were used to control the fire, and firefighters did searches of the house.

At least one adult was transported to a local hospital by medics for evaluation.

No other injuries were reported.

“Preliminary damage estimates are pending at this time,” French said. “Red Cross was contacted to assist the displaced occupants.”

The cause of the fire was accidental and related to cooking, he added.

Crews were on scene for three and a half hours.

Holly Souther is a staff writer for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.