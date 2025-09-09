Dayton fire displaces residents and leaves at least 1 possibly injured

He said crews found heavy fire conditions at the rear the house. Multiple hose lines were used to control the fire, and firefighters did searches of the house.

At least one adult was transported to a local hospital by medics for evaluation.

No other injuries were reported.

“Preliminary damage estimates are pending at this time,” French said. “Red Cross was contacted to assist the displaced occupants.”

The cause of the fire was accidental and related to cooking, he added.

Crews were on scene for three and a half hours.