Dayton Flyers basketball history: The great players, games and moments you should know

Here is a look back at some of our best Dayton basketball history content.

🏀 Interesting facts and stats

• Dayton Flyers all-time scoring list

More than 360 players are on the Flyers’ all-time scoring list through 2024-25 season.

• 9 things you might not have known about UD Arena’s history

Credit: Dayton Credit: Dayton

The University of Dayton Arena has been an area sports staple since the late 1960s.

Here are nine things to know about the venue which opened in 1969.

• Top 10 upsets in Flyers history

Here’s a quick glance at 10 games that saw Dayton upset a Top 4 team.

• Looking back at the Dayton Flyers five-overtime game in 1982

Here’s a look back at the five-overtime victory over Providence in 1982, which came during a 21-9 season that saw Dayton reach the quarterfinals of the NIT.

• Best and worst of 39 NCAA tournament games

UD is 19-20 in 18 NCAA tournament appearances. Here’s a look back at the best and worst of Dayton’s NCAA tournament history.

• Top 10 Dayton Flyers school records

A close look at the Dayton Flyers media guide shows a number of records that will be hard to break. Here’s a look at 10 of them.

🏀 The Players

• Dayton fans pick their favorite Flyers of all time

Who is the best Dayton Flyer of all time? The Flyer Faithful will debate that question forever. Top scorers lead the list, but fans have many reasons for making their picks.

• How good was Dayton’s Roosevelt Chapman in the 1984 NCAA Tournament? ‘He was a man against boys.’

Credit: Contributed Photo Credit: Contributed Photo

Roosevelt Chapman is one of the most talented, most beloved players ever to wear a Dayton Flyers uniform. He’s the program’s all-time leading scorer with 2,233 points and is in the top 10 in rebounds, steals and blocked shots, too.

• John Horan: The Dayton Flyers’ lesser-known rebounding record-holder from the 1950s

Horan played for the Dayton Flyers from 1951-55 and holds the record for career rebounds at 1,341. Don May is in second place at 1,301, and Bill Uhl is third with 1,289.

• What was UD coach Anthony Grant like when he played for the Flyers?

Grant’s college basketball career with the Flyers, spanned from 1983 to 1987.

• ‘Big Hank’ Finkel and his 1966 battle with No. 1 Kentucky

The 6-foot-11 center, called “Big Hank” in newspaper headlines, scored 36 points and grabbed 13 rebounds against the Wildcats in an 86-79 defeat.

• Remembering Donald Smith’s record-setting 52-point game for the Dayton Flyers in 1973

Credit: Contributed Photo Credit: Contributed Photo

Donald Smith set the all-time single-game scoring record for the University of Dayton by putting up 52 points against Loyola in 1973.

• Brian Roberts: Three moments to remember

Credit: Lisa Powell Credit: Lisa Powell

Guard Brian Roberts left his mark with the Dayton Flyers with numerous big games and big shots between his freshman season in 2004-05 and his final game on March 26, 2008. He ranks fourth in school history with 1,962 points.

🏀 Photo Galleries

Rare UD Flyers basketball photos from the archives

The top scorers in Dayton Flyers history

Unique UD basketball photos from the archives

UD basketball coach Don Donoher from the archives