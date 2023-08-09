BreakingNews
Ohio Issue 1: Here’s how local counties voted

Dayton health center received $1.25M in federal funding for renovations

In Other News
COMMUNITY GEM: Steve Naas dedicates spare time to upkeep of Dayton...
SICSA’s longtime president, CEO to step down
Local judge dismisses request to remove Bethel school board members
VA sees high volume of PACT Act benefits claims
PUCO approves new AES Ohio electric security plan, raising rates
