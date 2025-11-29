Dayton Holiday Festival: Grand illumination lights up Courthouse Square

Dayton Holiday Festival draws thousands to downtown

By
1 hour ago
The Dayton Holiday Festival drew thousands to downtown Dayton on Friday night.

The Grand Illumination Parade capped off the festival and started just after the illumination of the tree on Courthouse Square. The tree is being lit by over 50,000 lights.

Festivities started at 4 p.m. and lasted until after 7.

The 53rd annual Dayton Holiday Festival featuring the Grande Illumination and Grande Illumination Parade occurred on Friday, Nov. 28 in downtown Dayton. BRYANT BILLING/STAFF

Credit: Bryant Billing

Credit: Bryant Billing

