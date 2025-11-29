Dayton Holiday Festival: Grand illumination lights up Courthouse Square

The Dayton Holiday Festival drew thousands to downtown Dayton on Friday night.
The Grand Illumination Parade capped off the festival and started just after the illumination of the tree on Courthouse Square. The tree is being lit by over 50,000 lights.
Festivities started at 4 p.m. and lasted until after 7.
Credit: Bryant Billing
Credit: Bryant Billing
In Other News
1
Inmate dies after apparently taking pain medicine in Montgomery County...
2
Deals, giveaways draw Black Friday shoppers in droves
3
How food assistance programs can feed families and nourish their...
4
Medical spa offering latest aesthetic treatments opens Austin Landing...
5
Area small businesses partner, gear up for big holiday sales
About the Author