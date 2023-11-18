Dayton house a total loss after flames erupted Friday night

No one is injured in a structure fire in Dayton Friday night.

Dayton crews responded to reports of a structure fire around 10:14 p.m. at the 300 block of Adelite Avenue, according to Capt. Brad French with the Dayton Fire Department.

Heavy smoke was seen upon arrival, which led to crews deploying multiple hose lines for the fire attack and entering the structure to begin search operations, French said.

Shortly after entry, a partial collapse occurred and one firefighter fell into the basement, which prompted a MAYDAY activation and a call for additional resources.

The firefighter was quickly located and removed from the structure, and sustained no injuries, he added.

Later on, fire operations were moved to the exterior, leading to a defensive position due to the extensive fire involvement and possibility of additional collapse, he said.

A complete search of the structure was not able to be completed due to fire conditions and collapse concerns.

No injuries were reported overall.

The structure is considered a total loss, French said. Crews were on scene for four hours.

Anyone with information related to this fire is encouraged to contact the DFD Fire Investigations Unit at 937-333-8477 or Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-7867.

