Dayton house fire considered suspicious after teen seen running from house

Dayton firefighters work to put out a blaze at 3713 Fairbanks Avenue on Tuesday evening. One dog died in the fire, which district fire chief Andrew Wiley said appears suspicious. The fire remains under investigation. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF

Credit: Bryant Billing

Credit: Bryant Billing

Dayton firefighters work to put out a blaze at 3713 Fairbanks Avenue on Tuesday evening. One dog died in the fire, which district fire chief Andrew Wiley said appears suspicious. The fire remains under investigation. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF
Local News
By
22 minutes ago
X

Fire officials are investigating a Dayton house fire as suspicious after a teen boy was seen running away from the house Tuesday evening.

Dayton Fire District Chief Andrew Wiley said that fire crews were dispatched to the house in the 3700 block of Fairbanks Avenue at about 6:15 p.m. and found a house well involved in the fire.

ExploreWATCH: Jail video shows events that led to Christian Black’s death

Wiley said that they had initial reports that there were people inside, but crews were unable to enter at first due the severity of the fire. Crews were eventually able to enter and search but found no people inside.

An occupant of the house confirmed to fire crews that everyone was out of the house.

The district chief said that they found a dog that had died during the search.

He added that though the cause of the fire is still under investigation, it is being treated as suspicious.

In Other News
1
McCoy: Pete Rose deserves place in Hall of Fame
2
Sinclair, Tressel say workers needed on in-demand jobs, investment from...
3
Wrong-way driver crash leaves NB I-75 closed near I-675, at least 1...
4
BCI probe of area state rep finds ‘concerning and suspicious’ behavior...
5
Beavercreek police seek pair in near-$1,000 ‘barcode switching’ theft...

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.