Dayton house fire considered suspicious after teen seen running from house

Fire officials are investigating a Dayton house fire as suspicious after a teen boy was seen running away from the house Tuesday evening.
Dayton Fire District Chief Andrew Wiley said that fire crews were dispatched to the house in the 3700 block of Fairbanks Avenue at about 6:15 p.m. and found a house well involved in the fire.
Wiley said that they had initial reports that there were people inside, but crews were unable to enter at first due the severity of the fire. Crews were eventually able to enter and search but found no people inside.
An occupant of the house confirmed to fire crews that everyone was out of the house.
The district chief said that they found a dog that had died during the search.
He added that though the cause of the fire is still under investigation, it is being treated as suspicious.
About the Author