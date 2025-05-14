Dayton house fire considered suspicious after teen seen running from house

Wiley said that they had initial reports that there were people inside, but crews were unable to enter at first due the severity of the fire. Crews were eventually able to enter and search but found no people inside.

An occupant of the house confirmed to fire crews that everyone was out of the house.

The district chief said that they found a dog that had died during the search.

He added that though the cause of the fire is still under investigation, it is being treated as suspicious.