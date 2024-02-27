Dayton installs traffic bollards in Oregon District for Out on 5th street closure

The city of Dayton is installing retractable bollards along East Fifth Street in the Oregon District, which will make it easier to shut down the business district to vehicular traffic during Out on 5th weekends.
Bollards are sturdy, short, vertical posts, often made of metal, used to stop traffic from entering an area.
East Fifth Street is closed down to automobile traffic on the weekends during warmer-weather months to create a pedestrian promenade where people can sit outside and enjoy alcoholic beverages in to-go cups, with food and other entertainment on the street.
The program, called Out on 5th, started during COVID to help businesses in the Oregon District.
Last year, Out on 5th ran from March 31 to Oct. 22.
The city of Dayton in the past used mobile barricades to close down Fifth Street roughly between Omega Music to the east and Trolley Stop to the west.
New retractable bollards are being installed on the East Fifth Street roadway and on cross streets. Non-retractable bollards are being put in on some of the sidewalks in the Oregon District.
Retractable bollard locations
Wayne Avenue and East Fifth Street
South Patterson and East Fifth Street
Pine Street and East Fifth
Brown Street and East Fifth
Jackson and East Fifth
The parking lot adjacent to Hole in the Wall Bar
Permanent bollard locations
Parking lot adjacent to Pine Street
Parking lot adjacent to Lucky’s Taproom
