Dayton installs traffic bollards in Oregon District for Out on 5th street closure

East Fifth Street is closed down to automobile traffic on the weekends during warmer-weather months to create a pedestrian promenade where people can sit outside and enjoy alcoholic beverages in to-go cups, with food and other entertainment on the street.

The program, called Out on 5th, started during COVID to help businesses in the Oregon District.

Last year, Out on 5th ran from March 31 to Oct. 22.

The city of Dayton in the past used mobile barricades to close down Fifth Street roughly between Omega Music to the east and Trolley Stop to the west.

New retractable bollards are being installed on the East Fifth Street roadway and on cross streets. Non-retractable bollards are being put in on some of the sidewalks in the Oregon District.

Retractable bollard locations

Wayne Avenue and East Fifth Street

South Patterson and East Fifth Street

Pine Street and East Fifth

Brown Street and East Fifth

Jackson and East Fifth

The parking lot adjacent to Hole in the Wall Bar

Permanent bollard locations

Parking lot adjacent to Pine Street

Parking lot adjacent to Lucky’s Taproom