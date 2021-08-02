Dayton leadership podcaster Ryan Hawk launches partnership with new company

Hawk is familiar in Dayton and beyond as an author, podcast host and leadership advisor who has interviewed nearly 500 executives in business, sports and culture.

“Hawk’s podcast, The Learning Leader Show, has been listened to by millions of people and was chosen by Apple Podcasts as an ‘all-time best-seller’ in 2020,” Insight Global said recently when announcing that Hawk was joining the company full-time. “Forbes called his show, ‘the most dynamic leadership podcast out there,’ and Inc magazine said, ‘It’s one of the five podcasts to make you a smarter leader.’ And with our new partnership, he’s now opening a meaningful dialogue with Insight Global.”