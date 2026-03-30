Dayton mail carrier honored for saving shooting victim’s life

Sydney Billingsley shared her experience helping a man on her mail route in June 2025 during a National Association of Letter Carriers event. CONTRIBUTED

Sydney Billingsley shared her experience helping a man on her mail route in June 2025 during a National Association of Letter Carriers event. CONTRIBUTED
Local News
By Sydney Dawes
1 hour ago
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Dayton mail carrier Sydney Billingsley was delivering mail on a summer day last year when she heard a customer on her route screaming for help from inside his house.

When she went to the door, Billingsley saw a man who had been shot multiple times. He told her he had been robbed and needed help.

Billingsley and other heroic letter carriers from across the nation were recently honored by the National Association of Letter Carriers at an event in Washington, D.C.

“My instincts were to call 911,” she told a packed room during the D.C. event. “I had seen a towel hanging on a door, so I grab it and I laid it on top of his body, and I was laying there to put pressure, meanwhile keeping him conscious, asking him questions, talking to 911.”

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Billingsley said within minutes, the property was flooded with police cars and medical personnel.

The man survived the attack on his home. And Billingsley continued to deliver his mail, checking on his recovery. She also testified in the trial of the man charged with robbing and shooting her customer.

“I’m just really grateful I was able to be there, right time, right place,” she said.

National Association of Letter Carriers President Brian Renfroe said mail carriers often serve people beyond delivering their mail — sometimes in ways that largely go unnoticed.

Sydney Billingsley was honored for aid she rendered to an injured man on her mail route during a ceremony in Washington, D.C. CONTRIBUTED

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“This year’s honorees demonstrate courage, quick thinking, and an unwavering commitment to the communities that depend on them,” Renfroe said. “As a trusted presence in neighborhoods across the U.S. and its territories, their actions embody the very best of public service.”

Billingsley was also honored by Dayton city leaders in 2025 for her heroism.

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About the Author

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Sydney Dawes covers news in Montgomery County for Dayton Daily News. She previously worked as a reporter for the Springfield News-Sun, and prior to then, she served as the editor of The Athens NEWS and the Vinton-Jackson Courier. Dawes has a bachelor's degree in journalism from Ohio University.