Dayton man accused in multi-county, high-speed chase sentenced

• Greene County Common Pleas Court Judge Adolfo Tornichio sentenced 39-year-old Adam R. Hayes to 16 to 21.5 years in prison, according to the Greene County Prosecutor’s Office.

• Hayes must serve at least 11 years in prison before he is eligible for early release or a sentence reduction.

• Tornichio also permanently suspended Hayes’ driver’s license.

What was he convicted of?

• A jury found Hayes guilty of felonious assault, failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, obstructing official business and vandalism in August, according to court records.

• Jury members found him not guilty of a second felonious assault charge.

What was he accused of?

• Just before midnight on June 29, 2023, an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper reportedly tried to stop Hayes on U.S. 35 in Dayton for driving 75 mph in a 55 mph zone.

• Hayes initially pulled to the side of the road, but didn’t stop and eventually fled the traffic stop, according to the prosecutor’s office.

• Another trooper tried to put out stop sticks, or tire deflation devices, while on the shoulder but Hayes allegedly drove directly at the trooper, who had to jump out of the way.

• The chase continued into Greene County at more than 80 mph. Hayes weaved through traffic, drove on the shoulder to pass other vehicles and crossed multiple traffic lanes to avoid troopers, according to the prosecutor’s office.

• At U.S. 35 and U.S. 42 troopers were able to deflate two of Hayes’ tires. With his vehicle partially disabled, Hayes started to ram a trooper’s cruiser, according to the prosecutor’s office.

• He crossed a grass median and then continued to drive the wrong way on U.S. 35 West.

• A trooper used a precision immobilization technique, or PIT maneuver, on Hayes’ vehicle, bringing the chase to an end.

• Hayes tried to run away, but troopers and Greene County sheriff’s deputies were able to detain him, according to the prosecutor’s office.

• In addition to OSHP and the sheriff’s office, Dayton and Xenia police also assisted during the chase.