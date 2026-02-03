Dayton man accused of breaking 13-year-old’s jaw pleads guilty

He is scheduled to be sentenced on Thursday.

On Nov. 19, Dayton police responded to an apartment in the 2200 block of Ravenwood Avenue for a domestic violence complaint.

The caller told officers Ball assaulted a 13-year-old boy, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

Officers found blood on an air mattress and on the wall.

A person said they saw Ball shove the teen against the wall and place his hand around the teen’s neck, according to municipal court records.

Ball allegedly punched the boy in the face while he was pinned against the wall.

When officers found the teen, he had dried blood on his mouth and pants as well as swelling to the side of his face, an affidavit read.

After the boy was evaluated at Dayton Children’s Hospital, officers learned he had a broken jaw and would need surgery, according to court records.