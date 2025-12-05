Dayton man accused of breaking teen’s jaw indicted

• Indictment: Damon L. Ball Jr., 39, is facing one count each of endangering children, felonious assault and domestic violence in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.

What was he accused of?

• Assault: On Nov. 19, Dayton police responded to a reported assault in the 2200 block of Ravenwood Avenue.

A person on the scene told officers they saw Ball shove a 13-year-old boy against the wall and put his hand around the teen’s neck, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

They also claimed Ball punched the boy’s face while he was pinned to the wall.

• Teen injured: While Ball and the boy were not on the scene when police arrived, officers located them later.

The boy had swelling on the left side of his face and dried blood on his lips, according to municipal court documents.

He reportedly couldn’t open his mouth fully due to the pain.

Doctors evaluated the teen at Dayton Children’s Hospital and determined he had a broken jaw that needed surgery.

What happens next?

• Arraignment: Ball is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday.

He was in custody in the Montgomery County Jail as of Friday morning. Ball’s bond was previously set at $100,000 in municipal court.