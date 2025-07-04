Dayton man accused of hurting 5-month-old sentenced to probation

Breaking: Driver dead after truck crashes into home in Kettering

Montgomery County Common Pleas Court

A Dayton man who was accused of harming his 5-month-old child was sentenced to probation.

Brandon Landsiedel, 24, was ordered to spend up to five years on community control sanctions, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

As part of the conditions, he must attend a parenting program.

If Landsiedel violates the terms of his probation, he could face nine months to three years in prison.

He was indicted on one count of endangering children in February.

The charge stemmed from an investigation that started after Dayton Children’s Hospital contacted Dayton police about a 5-month-old child with “significant injuries,” according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

Landsiedel is the child’s father and was present when the injuries happened, the prosecutor’s office said.

In June he pleaded guilty to endangering children. He is not to have contact with the child as part of the plea, according to court records.

Staff writer Daniel Susco contributed to this report.

