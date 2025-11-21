Dayton man accused of punching teen, breaking his jaw charged

The domestic violence charge is a first-degree misdemeanor.

On Wednesday Dayton police responded to a domestic violence complaint in the 2200 block of Ravenwood Avenue.

Officers spoke to a person on the scene who said Ball shoved the boy against the wall and placed a hand around his neck, according to court documents.

Ball allegedly punched the teen in the face while the boy was still pinned against the wall.

Ball and the teen were no longer at the scene when officers arrived.

Police found blood on an air mattress and the wall.

They later found Ball and the boy. The teen had dried blood on his mouth and swelling on the side of his face. He couldn’t open his mouth completely due to pain, according to court records.

The teen was taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital for treatment.

Officers learned he had a broken jaw and needed surgery.

An arrest warrant was issued for Ball when charges were filed Friday.