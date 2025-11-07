Dayton man accused of raping 10-year-old pleads guilty

• Guilty plea: On Thursday Anthony Lewin, 28, pleaded guilty to two counts of rape in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.

The charges were filed on Wednesday via a bill of information.

• Dismissed: The initial indictment — two counts of rape of a person younger than 13 — was dismissed.

What was he accused of?

• Sexual abuse: Lewin allegedly sexually assaulted a 10-year-old in January and February.

The child reported the abuse to their mother in May and was taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital for an evaluation, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

Lewin and the child are known to each other.

• Police interviews: Court documents state Lewin told investigators the child touched him under his clothes, and they engaged in a sex act twice.

The child also spoke to detectives about multiple sexual assaults.

A second child told investigators they were suspicious when Lewin and the 10-year-old were in a room with the door closed, according to an affidavit.

What happens next?

• Sentencing: Lewin is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 3.