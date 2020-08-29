Dayton man accused of raping 6-year-old boy

A 48-year-old Dayton man is jailed on $250,000 bond following his arraignment Friday on numerous child sexual assault charges in Dayton Municipal Court.
Jesse E. Maddex is charged with six counts of rape and three counts of gross sexual imposition. The allegations involve a 6-year-old boy, according to an affidavit filed in municipal court.
Maddex admitted to touching the child sexually on multiple dates, most recently Aug. 24-25, court documents state.
Dayton police on Wednesday arrested Maddex, who has a prior conviction of gross sexual imposition of a child younger than 13 in 2002, according to court documents.
Maddex remains in the Montgomery County Jail.