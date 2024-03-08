Dayton man accused of sending child pornography on Snapchat

A Dayton man indicted Friday is accused of sending child pornography on instant messaging app Snapchat.
Aaron Scott Miner, 31, is scheduled to be arraigned March 21 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for 10 felony counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor.
The Dayton Police Department initiated an investigation after receiving a referral from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force that the defendant reportedly sent child sexual assault images using Snapchat, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.
A warrant was issued for Miner’s arrest.
