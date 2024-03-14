BreakingNews
Verdict reached in trial of Dayton Police detective Jorge DelRio slaying

Report: Dayton man sexually assaults 16-year-old girl, threatens her with a gun

Credit: Jim Noelker

Credit: Jim Noelker

Crime & Law
By
1 hour ago
X

A 19-year-old from Dayton is accused of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl in January and threatening her with a gun.

Jeremiah Avery was charged Thursday in Dayton Municipal Court with two counts of rape.

The Dayton Police Department was dispatched Jan. 12 after a woman reported that her daughter had been sexually assaulted.

ExploreMan accused of raping woman at knifepoint in Trotwood

The teen told police and interviewers at the Montgomery County CARE House child advocacy center that Avery came over to her house Jan. 10 and that they were hanging out when he reportedly started waving a gun around and then pointed it at her and said he would kill her and her family before he reportedly sexually assaulted her, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

A warrant was issued Thursday for Avery’s arrest.

In Other News
1
Dayton man faces human trafficking-related charges
2
Kettering man faces two dozen child-pornography charges
3
Dayton man gets up to 12 years in ‘sucker-punch’ death of security...
4
Man charged in hit-skip crash that seriously injured 2 in Clayton
5
NE Ohio task force asking for tips in multi-state human trafficking...

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top