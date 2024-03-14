Report: Dayton man sexually assaults 16-year-old girl, threatens her with a gun

The Dayton Police Department was dispatched Jan. 12 after a woman reported that her daughter had been sexually assaulted.

Explore Man accused of raping woman at knifepoint in Trotwood

The teen told police and interviewers at the Montgomery County CARE House child advocacy center that Avery came over to her house Jan. 10 and that they were hanging out when he reportedly started waving a gun around and then pointed it at her and said he would kill her and her family before he reportedly sexually assaulted her, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

A warrant was issued Thursday for Avery’s arrest.