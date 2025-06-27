Dayton man accused of shooting 19-year-old in head indicted on murder charges

Gladden Jr. is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday.

Around 9:30 a.m. on May 29, Dayton police found 19-year-old Darion Jones shot in an SUV on Lexington Avenue.

Investigators learned Jones had been with Gladden Jr. and another man, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

A witness informed police a vehicle was dropped off around 9 p.m. the night before, an affidavit read. They called police in the morning after they reportedly saw two men at the SUV.

“Through the investigation, it was learned that (Jones) was in the passenger seat and (a man) was driving the vehicle,” an affidavit read. “Danny Gladden Jr. shot (Jones) in the back of the head.”

Gladden Jr. and the other man allegedly returned to the scene and attempted to clean it with bleach.

The other man has not been charged as of Friday.

Gladden Jr.’s father, Danny Gladden Sr., is facing charges for allegedly harboring him from justice.

Gladden Sr. was indicted on two counts of obstructing justice and a misdemeanor count of aggravated menacing.

His bond was set at $10,000.