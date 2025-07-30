Dayton man accused of threatening to kill U.S. Congressman over Medicaid

On June 29, Dorsey left a voicemail with a U.S. House of Representatives member.

“If you vote to take my (expletive) Medicaid away, I’m going to cut your (expletive) head off, (redacted),” he said, according to a federal complaint. “You (expletive) closet (expletive) (expletive) (expletive) piece of (expletive). You’re an embarrassment and a bag of (expletive) as a man, and I can’t stand you. So, (expletive) the (expletive) off. But I tell you this clearly to your brain, if you (expletive) with my Medicaid you’re a dead (expletive).”

Court records did not identify the representative who was threatened.

Investigators used cellphone data to connect the call to Dorsey.

If convicted, Dorsey could face up to five years in prison, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

“The FBI takes all threats seriously,” stated FBI Cincinnati Special Agent in Charge Elena Iatarola. “Threats to harm others, including public officials, will never be tolerated.”