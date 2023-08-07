Dayton man indicted, accused of inappropriately touching girl

A Dayton man indicted Monday is accused of inappropriately touching a 12-year-old girl.
Carlos Torres-Castillo, 29, is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for gross sexual imposition involving a victim younger than 13.
Dayton police began an investigation July 27. During a forensic interview, the girl said a man, identified as Torres-Castillo, touched her private area underneath her clothes at a Dayton residence. The incident happened sometime between July 4 and July 15, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.
Torres-Castillo is held on $75,000 bail in the Montgomery County Jail.
Credit: Montgomery County Jail
Credit: Montgomery County Jail
In Other News
1
Man indicted for rape, extortion in Dayton catfishing case involving...
2
Woman charged in Madison Twp. animal cruelty case released, dogs to...
3
Teen killed in Piqua double shooting ID’d; Suspect’s bond set at $1...
4
Warren County man pleads guilty to stealing $1.31M from woman’s...
5
Judge asked to order forced treatment of suspect in Okeana neighbor’s...
About the Author