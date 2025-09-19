Dayton man indicted in child sex abuse investigation

• Arthur D. Neal, 55, is facing two counts of rape of a person younger than 10 and three counts of gross sexual imposition of a person younger than 13 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.

What was he accused of?

• Neal allegedly sexually assaulted two children from approximately Jan. 1, 2023, to Sept. 4.

• Dayton police began investigating on Sept. 4 after two children reported they were sexually assaulted, according to Dayton Municipal Court documents.

• During forensic interviews, the children disclosed different sex acts Neal committed, according to an affidavit.

• The children were known to Neal prior to the alleged abuse.

What happens next?

• Neal is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday.

• As of Friday, he was being held in the Montgomery County Jail on a $250,000 bond.