Dayton man indicted in child sex abuse investigation

A Dayton man accused of sexually assaulting two children younger than 13 was indicted by a grand jury.
What was he indicted for?
• Arthur D. Neal, 55, is facing two counts of rape of a person younger than 10 and three counts of gross sexual imposition of a person younger than 13 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.
What was he accused of?
• Neal allegedly sexually assaulted two children from approximately Jan. 1, 2023, to Sept. 4.
• Dayton police began investigating on Sept. 4 after two children reported they were sexually assaulted, according to Dayton Municipal Court documents.
• During forensic interviews, the children disclosed different sex acts Neal committed, according to an affidavit.
• The children were known to Neal prior to the alleged abuse.
What happens next?
• Neal is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday.
• As of Friday, he was being held in the Montgomery County Jail on a $250,000 bond.
