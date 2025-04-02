Dayton man indicted in high-speed chase with Springboro police

The obstructing official business and driving under financial responsibility charge are misdemeanors.

Around 1:30 a.m. on Feb. 27, a chase started near the Kentucky Fried Chicken at 844 W. Central Ave.

The chase stemmed from a traffic stop and parking complaint, according to a dispatch log.

The pursuit went through multiple cities, lasting around 55 minutes and reaching speeds of approximately 90 mph, Springboro police said.

At one point, the suspect, later identified as Hitchcock, was driving north on Interstate 75 South.

Hitchcock also reportedly ran multiple red lights and stop signs.

The chase ended in Trotwood near Bronson Street. Hitchcock fled, but a drone and police canine crews helped find him near a pond.

Hitchcock was taken to the hospital for a leg injury and then booked into the Warren County Jail.

Suspected methamphetamine was found in the vehicle, according to the dispatch log.