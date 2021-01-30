Dayton man indicted in home invasion, pizza delivery driver robbery

A 21-year-old Dayton man was indicted Friday in connection to a January home invasion and robbery of a pizza delivery driver.
Javeonte Lajuan Martin will be arraigned Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas court on two counts of aggravated robbery and one count of felonious assault, each with a three-year firearm specification; having weapons while under disability for a prior offense of violence; carrying concealed weapons; and receiving stolen property, according to a Montgomery County grand jury report.
Dayton police were called around 7:30 p.m. Jan. 19 to a home in the 2800 block of Revels Avenue after three men entered the home and robbed a man and woman at gunpoint and fired shots as they fled. They stole one of the victims’ purse, which contained car keys, personal paperwork and credit cards. About two hours later, the resident hear her car start outside and saw her car, a maroon 2003 Toyota Camry, fleeing down the street, according to an affidavit and statement of facts filed in Dayton Municipal Court.
Another two hours later, around 11:30 p.m., a Dominos Pizza driver was robbed at gunpoint in the 100 block of Alton Avenue while delivering a pizza, the document stated.
Dayton police detectives spotted the stolen car around 2:20 p.m. the next day pull into the Family Dollar lot at 1028 N. Gettysburg Ave.
Detectives arrested the driver, identified as Martin, who was the only person in the car.
“During his arrest, he threw down a loaded 9mm handgun,” according to the affidavit.
The Revels Avenue victim’s property was in his pockets at the time of his arrest, and Dominos delivery receipts for deliveries made by the victim were found in the car, the court document stated.
Martin has been held in the Montgomery County Jail since his Jan. 20 arrest.