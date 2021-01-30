Dayton man indicted in home invasion, pizza delivery driver robbery

Javeonte Lajuan Martin will be arraigned Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas court on two counts of aggravated robbery and one count of felonious assault, each with a three-year firearm specification; having weapons while under disability for a prior offense of violence; carrying concealed weapons; and receiving stolen property, according to a Montgomery County grand jury report.

Dayton police were called around 7:30 p.m. Jan. 19 to a home in the 2800 block of Revels Avenue after three men entered the home and robbed a man and woman at gunpoint and fired shots as they fled. They stole one of the victims’ purse, which contained car keys, personal paperwork and credit cards. About two hours later, the resident hear her car start outside and saw her car, a maroon 2003 Toyota Camry, fleeing down the street, according to an affidavit and statement of facts filed in Dayton Municipal Court.