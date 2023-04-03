Dayton man indicted in OVI crash that ejects other driver

David D. Dewberry, 40, of Dayton was issued a summons to appear for his April 18 arraignment in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for two counts of aggravated vehicular assault and one count of misdemeanor OVI.

Dewberry is accused of driving a 2007 Chrysler 300 south on Forest Avenue around 8:25 p.m. when he ran the red light and collided with a 2016 Chevrolet Malibu headed east on West Grand Avenue, according to a Dayton Police Department crash report.