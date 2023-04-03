Dayton man indicted in OVI crash that ejects other driver

A man indicted Monday is accused of running a red light while driving impaired and causing a crash that seriously injured two Dayton women in the other car.
David D. Dewberry, 40, of Dayton was issued a summons to appear for his April 18 arraignment in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for two counts of aggravated vehicular assault and one count of misdemeanor OVI.
Dewberry is accused of driving a 2007 Chrysler 300 south on Forest Avenue around 8:25 p.m. when he ran the red light and collided with a 2016 Chevrolet Malibu headed east on West Grand Avenue, according to a Dayton Police Department crash report.
The impact forced the Chrysler to crash into a retaining wall before striking an RTA pole.
The Chevrolet spun out and its driver, a 24-year-old Dayton woman, was ejected and seriously injured. The car crashed into a parked 2011 Honda Civic that was unoccupied, and the Chevrolet’s passenger, a 37-year-old Dayton woman, also was seriously injured in the crash, the report stated.
The two women and Dewberry, who reportedly suffered minor injuries, were taken to Miami Valley Hospital.
Dewberry’s license was suspended at the time of the crash, according to his indictment.
