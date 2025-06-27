Breaking: Coroner IDs man shot at Dayton gas station

Dayton man indicted on 82 charges for sexual relationship with young teen

ajc.com

Local News
By
32 minutes ago
X

A Dayton man was indicted on more than 80 charges after he reportedly was in a sexual relationship with a young teen.

Matthew Dazen, 28, was indicted Thursday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court of 60 counts of pandering sexually-oriented material involving a minor, 10 counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance, 10 counts of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles and two counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

ExploreCoroner IDs man shot at Dayton gas station
Matthew Dazen. Photo courtesy of Montgomery County Jail.

icon to expand image

Dayton police began to investigate after the father of the victim discovered the relationship between the 15-year-old and Dazen and reported it, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

An examination of Dazen’s electronic devices revealed illegal images, the prosecutor’s office said.

Dazen is currently in the Montgomery County Jail, and is scheduled for arraignment July 10.

In Other News
1
Dayton schools could end high school transportation over contested...
2
Man accused of shooting woman during domestic dispute in Harrison Twp...
3
Coroner IDs man shot at Dayton gas station
4
Dayton man accused of shooting 19-year-old in head indicted on murder...
5
Dayton man pleads not guilty to 34 counts of child pornography in Miami...

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.