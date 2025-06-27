Dayton man indicted on 82 charges for sexual relationship with young teen

A Dayton man was indicted on more than 80 charges after he reportedly was in a sexual relationship with a young teen.

Matthew Dazen, 28, was indicted Thursday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court of 60 counts of pandering sexually-oriented material involving a minor, 10 counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance, 10 counts of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles and two counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.