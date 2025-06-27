Dayton man indicted on 82 charges for sexual relationship with young teen

A Dayton man was indicted on more than 80 charges after he reportedly was in a sexual relationship with a young teen.
Matthew Dazen, 28, was indicted Thursday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court of 60 counts of pandering sexually-oriented material involving a minor, 10 counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance, 10 counts of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles and two counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.
Dayton police began to investigate after the father of the victim discovered the relationship between the 15-year-old and Dazen and reported it, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.
An examination of Dazen’s electronic devices revealed illegal images, the prosecutor’s office said.
Dazen is currently in the Montgomery County Jail, and is scheduled for arraignment July 10.
About the Author