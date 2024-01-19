Dayton man indicted on additional sex charges after 3rd girl reports abuse

He was previously charges with three counts of rape of a child younger than 10, one count of attempted rape of a child younger than 10, two counts of kidnapping and two counts of gross sexual imposition involving a child younger than 13 in September, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

The new indictment stemmed from a third girl who disclosed the sexual assaults after the initial indictment, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office. He’ll be arraigned on the new charges on Wednesday.

On Aug. 14, Dayton police opened an investigation after a woman took her 9-year-old daughter to Dayton Children’s Hospital with concerns the girl was sexually assaulted, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

The girl described multiple assault by Bansobeza during a forensic interview and said the abuse began that spring, according to an affidavit.

Detectives learned of a second victim, an 8-year-old girl, during the investigation.