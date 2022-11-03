Dayton man killed in Moraine industrial accident; company shuts down until Monday

Harper died from injuries several hours later at the hospital, according to police.

“It’s a very difficult time right now and we’re doing everything that we need to do to work with [the Occupational Safety and Health Administration],” James Burt, the company’s president, told this news outlet.

No other injuries were reported.

The coroner’s office and OSHA are investigating the incident.

Burt, in a release, referred to Harper as “a valued member of our team here at Ernst.”

“We have closed our plant until Monday morning to give the rest of our Ernst team time to grieve their loss,” he said.