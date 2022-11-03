Dayton man killed in Moraine industrial accident; company shuts down until Monday

A 39-year-old Dayton man died after a large metal coil reportedly fell on him at a Moraine business early Thursday morning.
The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office identified the man as Terrance Harper, according to Moraine police.
The incident was reported around 2:45 a.m. at Ernst Metal Technologies on Kreitzer Road.
“We had a very large coil fall on an employee,” a 911 caller said. “We have it lifted. He’s conscious and breathing.”
Moraine firefighters, paramedics and police responded to the business. Paramedics began providing emergency medical treatment to Harper at the scene and took him to Miami Valley Hospital.
Harper died from injuries several hours later at the hospital, according to police.
“It’s a very difficult time right now and we’re doing everything that we need to do to work with [the Occupational Safety and Health Administration],” James Burt, the company’s president, told this news outlet.
No other injuries were reported.
The coroner’s office and OSHA are investigating the incident.
Burt, in a release, referred to Harper as “a valued member of our team here at Ernst.”
“We have closed our plant until Monday morning to give the rest of our Ernst team time to grieve their loss,” he said.