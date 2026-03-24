Dayton man killed in motorcycle crash in Fairborn

A 40-year-old Dayton motorcyclist died following a crash in Fairborn Thursday evening.
Fairborn police identified the man as Mark Hardin. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Around 6 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a crash reported in the 300 block of North Broad Street.
The motorcycle was the only vehicle involved, according to police.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
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