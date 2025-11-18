Dayton man pleads guilty to sending death threat to U.S. congressman over Medicaid

• Guilty plea: Jeffery Dorsey pleaded guilty to one count of making interstate communications with a threat to injure in U.S. District Court Southern District of Ohio.

What was he accused of?

• Death threats: On or around June 29 Dorsey left a voicemail on a U.S. House of Representatives member’s phone in Washington D.C.

“If you vote to take my (expletive) Medicaid away, I’m going to cut your (expletive) head off, (redacted),” he said, according to court records. “You (expletive) closet (expletive) (expletive) (expletive) piece of (expletive). You’re an embarrassment and a bag of (expletive) as a man, and I can’t stand you. So, (expletive) the (expletive) off. But I tell you this clearly to your brain, if you (expletive) with my Medicaid you’re a dead (expletive).”

Court documents did not identify the representative who received the threat.

Phone data: Investigators used the cellphone to trace the call back to Dorsey, according to the criminal complaint.

The FBI called the number on July 29 and determined the person who answered sounded like the person who left the voicemail.

Dorsey was arrested that evening, according to the U.S Attorney’s Office.

What happens next?

• Sentencing: Dorsey is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 19.