Dayton man pleads not guilty to 34 counts of child pornography in Miami County

A Dayton man pleaded not guilty Thursday to 34 felony indictments for child pornography.

Christian Roland, 27, is accused of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor in December in Bethel Twp. Miami County.

He was indicted this week by a county grand jury.

A county sheriff’s detective’s report stated the department was alerted to possible child pornography by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Files seized using a search warrant allegedly contained videos of adults engaged in sexual acts with children, both male and female. Some of the children were under five years old, according to the report.

Judge Stacy Wall set bail for Roland at $75,000 cash or surety bond. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for July 3.

