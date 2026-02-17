Dayton man sentenced after pleading guilty to lesser charge in dog attack

As part of the terms of his probation, Purter cannot commit any crimes for two years and cannot own pit bulls.

Purter faces 180 days in prison if he violates his probation, according to court documents.

Last week Purter pleaded guilty to assault, a first-degree misdemeanor. He previously faced two counts of felonious assault.

One count was amended to the misdemeanor assault charge, and the other count was dismissed.

On July 7, 2025, Dayton police responded to a dog bite complaint near Richmond and Niagara avenues.

Officers initially couldn’t speak to the victim because his injuries were severe and he required surgery, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

The following week, officers took a report from the man. He said another man “sicced” his pit bull dogs on him, according to municipal court documents.

The attack was captured on video, which was given to police.

Investigators determined Purter matched the suspect description and the man identified Purter as the suspect during a photo lineup, according to municipal court records.