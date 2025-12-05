Dayton man sentenced to at least 18 years for sexually abusing 10-year-old

• Sentencing: Montgomery County Common Pleas Judge Mary E. Montgomery sentenced Anthony Lewin to 18 to 22.5 years in prison, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

He will be on post-release control for five years once he is released.

• Sex offender: Lewin was designated a Tier III sex offender. He is required to register his address every 90 days for the rest of his life.

What was he convicted of?

• Guilty plea: Lewin pleaded guilty to two counts of rape last month, according to court documents.

What was he accused of?

• Sexual abuse: In May, Dayton police responded to Dayton Children’s Hospital after a 10-year-old told their mother Lewin raped them, according to Dayton Municipal Court documents.

The child and Lewin are known to each other.

• Police interviews: Lewin told investigators about different sex acts he participating in with the child, according to an affidavit.

The incidents took place in January and February.

While being interviewed by police, the child disclosed multiple sexual assaults.

Their sibling told police they were suspicious when Lewin was in the room with the child with the door shut, according to municipal court records.