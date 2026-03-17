Dayton man sentenced to at least 22 years in ex-girlfriend’s murder

A shooting was reported in the 4300 block of City View Terrace in Dayton late Sunday, March 16, 2025. MARSHALL GORBY/STAFF

A shooting was reported in the 4300 block of City View Terrace in Dayton late Sunday, March 16, 2025. MARSHALL GORBY/STAFF
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A Dayton man convicted in the deadly shooting of his ex-girlfriend will spend more than two decades in prison.

Judge Timothy N. O’Connell sentenced Terrell A. Johnson, 46, to 22 years to life in prison, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

O’Connell found Johnson guilty of two counts each of murder, felonious assault and violating a protection order and one count of tampering with evidence following a bench trial, or trial by judge.

Terrell A. Johnson. Photo courtesy Miami Valley Jails.

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ExploreRELATED: Man accused of shooting, killing woman outside Dayton apartment

Late March 16, 2025, Dayton officers responded to an apartment in the 4300 block of City View Terrace for a report of gunfire.

A 911 caller told dispatchers he thought a woman had been shot and was on the ground, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch records.

He said he believed the woman was his friend, who reportedly told him she was having domestic violence issues.

“I think he just shot her outside,” he said.

Police found 38-year-old Marquia Hunter dead on the driveway.

Investigators identified Johnson as the suspect using witness statements, cellphone analysis and surveillance video.

Hunter had a protection order against Johnson, and he previously was convicted of violating the order, the prosecutor’s office said.

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Kristen Spicker covers breaking news, including public, safety crime and courts, for the Dayton Daily News. She also assists in covering breaking news for the Journal News and Springfield News Sun.